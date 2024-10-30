Trajan Wealth LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Trajan Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $15,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $135,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.93 and a twelve month high of $97.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day moving average is $91.12.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

