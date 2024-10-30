Traynor Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $584.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $414.04 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $570.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

