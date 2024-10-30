Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.49. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 40.39%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 140.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after buying an additional 603,067 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,189.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 148.7% during the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 96,662 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 199.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 45,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 958,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

