TRON Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion and $396.18 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000309 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,468,673,695 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

