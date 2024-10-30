Trust Wallet Token Price Tops $1.03 on Major Exchanges (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $427.88 million and $10.50 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

TWT is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

