Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Twilio Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TWLO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. Twilio has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,276,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total transaction of $731,002.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,678,687.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,276,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.