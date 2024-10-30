Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI remained flat at $18.79 during trading on Wednesday. 34,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,885. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.