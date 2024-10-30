Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,360. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

