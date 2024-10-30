Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.81. The stock had a trading volume of 140,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,366. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.29. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.73 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

