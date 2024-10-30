Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Has $739,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $567,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.27. 40,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.28. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $91.50 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

