Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Capital One Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.96. 270,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,642. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $99.37 and a 12-month high of $167.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.70 and a 200 day moving average of $143.23. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.