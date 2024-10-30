Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $74.45.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile
The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.
