Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,962 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 964.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SSO stock opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.26 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

