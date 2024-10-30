Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.58.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

