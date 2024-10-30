U.S. Global Jets ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 42,320 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 142% compared to the typical volume of 17,457 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

U.S. Global Jets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JETS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.13. 1,632,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,772. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.