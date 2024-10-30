Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 84.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $799,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $134,987,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,558.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 49,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

