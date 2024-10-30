UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Stock Price

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of NYSE JBI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. 2,861,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.82. Janus International Group has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Janus International Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

