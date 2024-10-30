uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Down 22.2% in October

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

UCL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 2,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,747. uCloudlink Group has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. uCloudlink Group had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.