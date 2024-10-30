Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 325.1% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $379.84 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.54 and its 200-day moving average is $382.21.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

