Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.93

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.93 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Ultimate Products’s previous dividend of $2.45. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ultimate Products Trading Down 1.6 %

Ultimate Products stock traded down GBX 2.21 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 140.29 ($1.82). 26,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,676. The firm has a market cap of £120.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,016.65 and a beta of 1.39. Ultimate Products has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.50 ($2.41). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 145.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.36) target price on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Insider Activity at Ultimate Products

In other news, insider Chris Dent bought 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £2,492 ($3,231.75). 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultimate Products

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

