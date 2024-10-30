UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share.
UMB Financial Stock Down 0.4 %
UMB Financial stock opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $113.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.67.
Insider Activity at UMB Financial
In other UMB Financial news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,127.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $2,473,983.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,988,036.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,127.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $4,224,884. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UMB Financial Company Profile
UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.
