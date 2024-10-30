Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 380,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 68,035 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $93,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $232.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $202.41 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

