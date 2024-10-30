United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $55,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $134.31 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

