United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 4.5% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 280.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $812.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $776.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $710.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $395.44 and a fifty-two week high of $861.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.31 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.50.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

