Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $64.89 and last traded at $63.92, with a volume of 375898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.63.

The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Unum Group by 361.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

