Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 6248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

UE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.34 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 66.89% and a return on equity of 24.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $19,326,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,006,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after buying an additional 996,287 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,572,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after buying an additional 516,317 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,406,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after buying an additional 458,951 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after buying an additional 296,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

