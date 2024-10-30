US Capital Advisors Raises Earnings Estimates for Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.31.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at C$56.25 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$43.56 and a 1 year high of C$58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.65.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.77%.

Insider Activity at Enbridge

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total transaction of C$37,977.60. In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total value of C$37,977.60. Also, Director Steven Walter Williams purchased 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.74 per share, with a total value of C$999,564.00. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

