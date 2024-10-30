US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UTHY stock opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

