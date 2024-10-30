UXLINK (UXLINK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $124.76 Million

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One UXLINK token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UXLINK has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. UXLINK has a market capitalization of $85.07 million and approximately $124.76 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UXLINK Token Profile

UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. The official website for UXLINK is www.uxlink.io. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial.

Buying and Selling UXLINK

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 170,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.45919619 USD and is up 8.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $111,860,867.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

