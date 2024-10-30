Vai Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Vai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001377 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $26,483.48 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Token Profile

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,344,767 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

