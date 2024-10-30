Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.84. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.74.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

