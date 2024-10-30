Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $222.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

