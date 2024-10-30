Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 222,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

