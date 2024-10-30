Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

AMGN opened at $316.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.70 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.