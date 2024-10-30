Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 181 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $61.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

