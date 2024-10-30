Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $1.02 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $256.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.03 and a 200-day moving average of $226.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $179.11 and a 52-week high of $256.29.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

