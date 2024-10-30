Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 393.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 90.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.97.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.3 %

SLB stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

