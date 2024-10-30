Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes $233,000 Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

