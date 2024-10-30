Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.1% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VIG opened at $197.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.53 and a 200 day moving average of $187.69. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $150.71 and a 52-week high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.