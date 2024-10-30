Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $60,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,820,000 after buying an additional 3,892,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,460,000 after buying an additional 2,914,442 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,198.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,382,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $127,888,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.88. The company had a trading volume of 434,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,901. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

