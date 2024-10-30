Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,188 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 154,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 206,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

