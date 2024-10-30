Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 375.3% in the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $99.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.96. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $99.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.