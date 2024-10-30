Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $73.14. 1,601,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,375. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

