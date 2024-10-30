Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,223 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Kitching Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.15 and a 52-week high of $178.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.64.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

