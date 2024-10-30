Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.50.

PCVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

PCVX stock opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $546,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,635.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $546,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,635.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $1,184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,822,574.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,098 shares of company stock worth $9,937,773. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,883 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,203,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,398,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,117,000 after buying an additional 692,492 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,839,000 after buying an additional 700,414 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,176,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,966,000 after buying an additional 498,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

