Velas Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $23.56 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $23.56 million and approximately $582,084.09 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00036767 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

