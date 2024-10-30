Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.16 and last traded at $41.17. Approximately 2,420,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,490,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.37.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $173.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 58,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 110,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 42,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

