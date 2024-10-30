Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $9.58. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 206,538 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.69). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 18,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,569.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Further Reading

