Vermilion Energy (VET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. On average, analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.99. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

