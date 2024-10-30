Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.76 million and $25,193.59 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72,466.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.00531796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00102040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.62 or 0.00224406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00026711 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00023289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00071732 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,587,285 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

